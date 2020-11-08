Greek News 08.11.20

Greek News 08.11.20Play12:05 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.61MB) News in Greek from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world is the news bulletin of Sunday 8 November 2020.Press Play to hear the podcast in Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesAt the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in VictoriaReferendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories'X' ditches political lie detectorKyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"