Greek News 15.11.20

Greek News

Source: Getty Images/janrysavy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

News in Greek from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world is the news bulletin of Sunday 15 November 2020.

Press Play to hear the podcast in Greek.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

floods and fires

At the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in Victoria

Voters are seen entering a pre-polling booth at Central Station, Sydney, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Referendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories

A man speaking on a stage

'X' ditches political lie detector

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"