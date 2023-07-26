New temperature records in July

HEAT

Source: EPA

July 2023 will go down in history as the month that broke all temperature records.

As reported by AFP, July is likely to be the warmest recorded in “hundreds, if not thousands of years” on Earth, according to Gavin Schmidt, NASA's chief climate scientist.

Gavin Schmidt also predicts that the phenomena we see unfolding this year raise the likelihood that 2023 will be the hottest year on record. It is worth noting that according to its own estimates 2024 will be an even warmer year.

The European observatory Copernicus predicted, within the week, that this year July will be the warmest in the world since the measurements began, followed in June that already broke all records.
Regarding the temperatures in Greece today: the third heat wave peaks today and the temperature is expected to reach 46 degrees Celsius.

