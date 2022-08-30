Kastellorizian of the year 2022 - Lilian Gomatos AM: "My mother would be very proud of this award".

The Kastellorigian Association of Victoria (KAV) announced Lilian Gomatos AM as Kastellorizian of the Year 2022.





Ms. Gomatos is 3rd generation of Greek migrants. Her grandfather was the first to come to Australia from the Greek island of Kastellorizo. The family first lived in Perth, then in Melbourne and only after her marriage did Ms Gomatos move with her husband Theofilos to Darwin. Together they had 3 children and 4 grandchildren.



"I got involved with Hellenism and the Greek community of Darwin because my husband was at the Greek consulate in Darwin and he slowly drew me into the problems of Hellenism."





Her civic involvement soon established Ms. Gomatos as the first female president of any Greek Community in Australia. During her many years in the presidency, she laid the foundations for Darwin's famous Greek Glendi among other things. She would have liked to have completed an aged care home as well.



For her many years of contribution to multiculturalism and the Greek Community, Ms. Gomatos was awarded in 2019 by the Queen the Member of the Order of Australia (AM). Shee has also been awarded by the Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Australia (HACCI).



However, this lates award from her compatriots as Kastellorizian of the year makes her particularly proud:



I wish my mother could be here to see it, because she would be so proud. She loved her roots very much and so for me this award is a great honor. Lilliane Gomatos AM

The official award ceremony of Ms. Lilian Gomatos from the Kastellorizian Victorian Association will take place at the KOY Gala Dinner on Saturday, October 15.



