News in Greek, 15.12.2020

News in Greek, 15.12.2020Play14:35 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (26.7MB) News in Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesΕλληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War ICost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eatHuman remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert