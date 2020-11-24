News in Greek 24 of November 2020

News in Greek 24 of November 2020Play12:30 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (22.9MB) News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world in the news bulletin of Tuesday 24 of November.Press Play to hear more in Greek. ShareLatest podcast episodesAt the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in VictoriaReferendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories'X' ditches political lie detectorKyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"