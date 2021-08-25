Olga Black and the soldier in the tram

When the Aussies were sent to Greece, Olga put on her traditional Greek costume and stood in front of Melbourne Town Hall with the Red Cross volunteers to raise money for the front. Her teenage brother had enlisted in the Australian Air Force and the whole family, one of the first Greek families in Melbourne, was involved in raising funds for the war effort.





Olga was the youngest of five siblings. She shares her memories and stories with SBS Greek.

