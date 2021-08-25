Olga Black and the soldier in the tram

Olga Black in Melbourne, 2006

Olga Black in Melbourne, 2006 Source: Effy Alexakis, from the 'In Their Own Image: Greek-Australians' National Project Archives

Olga Black was born in Melbourne to Greek parents before World War 2. She had black, curly hair and olive skin in a place full of blonde, blue-eyed children. Her appearance attracted the attention of a returning soldier after the war. He stopped the tram to shake her hand, an experience Olga never forgot.

When the Aussies were sent to Greece, Olga put on her traditional Greek costume and stood in front of Melbourne Town Hall with the Red Cross volunteers to raise money for the front. Her teenage brother had enlisted in the Australian Air Force and the whole family, one of the first Greek families in Melbourne, was involved in raising funds for the war effort.

Olga was the youngest of five siblings. She shares her memories and stories with SBS Greek.

