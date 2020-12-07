Panathinaikos was the big winner in the Athenian derby with AEK

The “greens” prevailed to 2-1 and climbed to the fifth position. For AEK this was a home defeat and there is already speculation about the future of its coach Massimo Carera.

The results of the 11th round of the Greek Superleague are:

AEK- Panathinaikos 1-2

PAOK- Asteras Tripolis 2-0

PAS Giannina- Lamia 2-0

OFI – Apollo Smyrna 0-2

Olympiacos- Volos 4-1 and

Atromitos- Aris 2-2

Olympiacos leads the ladder with 26 points, followed by: PAOK 24, Aris 23, AEK 19, Panathinaikos 15 and Atromitos 14.

Apollo too good for Paralimni

In Cyprus, Apollo Limassol was too good for Paralimni this morning (AEDT).

The results so far of the 13th round are:

Paralimni- Apollo Limassol 1-5

Ermis Aradippou- Paphos 1-1

AEK Larnaca- Olympiacos Nicosia 4-0

AEL Limmasol- Ethnikos Achnas 5-0

Karmiotissa- Nea Salamis 0-1 and

Doxa Katokopias- Anorthosis 2-1

AEL Limassol is first with 27 points followed by: Apollo Limassol with 26, Anorthosis 26, AEK Larnaca 22, Olympiacos Nicosia 22 and Paphos 19.

Big loss for Melbourne Victory

In the Asian Champions league, for the round of “16” Melbourne Victory suffered a heavy loss 3-0 by Korea’s Ulsan and is out of the quarter finals.

 

