Christodoulides and Tatar spoke on the phone after the alleged beating of a Turkish Cypriot woman

Authorities in Famagusta, Cyprus, have arrested two young men aged 22 and 30 to facilitate investigations in connection with a case of assault and causing bodily harm, involving a 25-year-old Turkish Cypriot woman.





The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Ayia Napa when a group of Greek Cypriots argued with a group of Turkish Cypriots, resulting in them getting into a fight.



