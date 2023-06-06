Christodoulides and Tatar spoke on the phone after the alleged beating of a Turkish Cypriot woman

Turkish woman.jpg

Η νεαρή κοπέλα καταγγέλλει τον ξυλοδαρμό της από δύο Ελληνοκύπριους Credit: Facebook

The President of Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides, had a telephone conversation with the leader of Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar, after the alleged attack on a young Turkish Cypriot woman by two Greek Cypriots in Ayia Napa.

Authorities in Famagusta, Cyprus, have arrested two young men aged 22 and 30 to facilitate investigations in connection with a case of assault and causing bodily harm, involving a 25-year-old Turkish Cypriot woman.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Ayia Napa when a group of Greek Cypriots argued with a group of Turkish Cypriots, resulting in them getting into a fight.

The two Greek Cypriots, according to witnesses, hit the girl, causing her to fall from a two-metre high wall.
