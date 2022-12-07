The Greek-Australian who promotes globally Democracy

Mr Tsaltas, has an impressive background in publishing and circulation spanning over 30 years.





He has worked in pivotal roles for companies such as News Corporation, The International Herald Tribune and, since 2014, as vice president of international conferences at The New York Times. It is there that he launched the Athens Democracy Forum and Art for Tomorrow and developed a passion for democracy and culture.





In 2019, Mr Tsaltas founded the “Democracy & Culture Foundation” to organise and host the two conferences he launched during his tenure with The Times, while continuing to maintain close links with the paper in terms of curating and moderating the events.





With the future growth and development of the two conferences secured under the non-profit structure of the Foundation, Mr Tsaltas and his team have a mission to make the events more consequential, driving impact by partnering with organizations to turn solutions into action.





In this interview (In Greek) Mr Tsaltas elaborates on the mission and the initiative by the Foundation.





