The most successful Greek band, Pyx Lux, arrives in Australia for concerts

“Pyx Lux”, regarded as the most successful band in Greece’s music history, is coming this week to Australia for concerts.





They will perform in Sydney (10 th Sept., Enmore Theatre), in Adelaide (16 th Sept., Thebarton Theatre) and in Melbourne )17 th Sept., Palais Theatre).





Pyx Lax (Πυξ Λαξ, meaning "punching and kicking") is a Greek rock band. Originally formed in 1989, they released their first recording in 1990, and had a critical and commercial success in the Greek music industry for fifteen years, before being dissolved in 2004. They are considered as the most successful, commercially, group in the history of Greek discography with three gold and five platinum albums. They reunited in 2018.





One of its members Filippos Pliatsikas spoke to SBS Greek, and elaborated on the formation of the band, its music, its most important moments and gave his explanation about their “phenomenal success”.



