The Victorian Government has announced generous financial support for the Antipodes Festival

KEY POINTS
- Despite the rain yesterday the presence of the people was great
- $800,000 support for the Victorian Government
- The leader of the opposition referred to everything that connects him with Greece
Crowds of people flooded the centre of Melbourne yesterday and today, as part of the city's Greek Festival, organised by the Greek Community of Melbourne and Victoria.
Despite the rain, the attendance was significant yesterday, with Alkistis Protopsaltis being a major attraction for fans of Greek music and beyond.
The Victorian State Government reiterated its support for the festival, moving to pledge further financial support to the Greek Festival over the next four years, with a total amount of $800,000.