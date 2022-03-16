Thirteen dominoes dressed in identical costumes and masks, all in black except for the taller among them that had bows of bright red on its costume, entered the merry gathering at one of Athens' richest households. Music, dancing, champaign, exquisite food and cakes were on offer. It was the last Sunday before Lent. The thirteen dominoes stood silent and watched. Then as mysteriously as they appeared and just as suddenly, they disappeared.





Everyone saw what happened and linked it to the mysterious presence of the thirteen black dominoes.





Narrated and produced by Dina Gerolymou.











