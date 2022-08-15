Western United and Adelaide play a scoreless draw in A Leagues opening match

Elevated to the top of the run sheet after NSW's coronavirus cluster played havoc on the A-League schedule, Monday night's clash proved a feisty one in front of 5128 fans.





The Reds could easily have snared all three points but for Western United's desperate defending which included a goal-line clearance in each half.





"A draw in the end's a fair result," Adelaide coach Carl Veart said.





"As the game went on I think we were the side that was more likely to win but I was happy with that performance."





Adelaide's squad, heavily hit by departures over the off-season, offered a glimpse of life to come under Veart with a plethora of local products and youngsters.



