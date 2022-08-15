Western United and Adelaide play a scoreless draw in A Leagues opening match

Western United- Adelaide United 0-0

Western United- Adelaide United 0-0 Source: Getty Images

The A-League's makeshift season opener delivered plenty of action but no goals as Western United and Adelaide United were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at GMHBA Stadium.

Elevated to the top of the run sheet after NSW's coronavirus cluster played havoc on the A-League schedule, Monday night's clash proved a feisty one in front of 5128 fans.

The Reds could easily have snared all three points but for Western United's desperate defending which included a goal-line clearance in each half.

"A draw in the end's a fair result," Adelaide coach Carl Veart said.

"As the game went on I think we were the side that was more likely to win but I was happy with that performance."

Adelaide's squad, heavily hit by departures over the off-season, offered a glimpse of life to come under Veart with a plethora of local products and youngsters.

The second game of the season is tonight between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

