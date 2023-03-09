A colourful arrival: PM visits Gandhi Ashram and celebrates Holi on first day of India visit

Key Points Australian PM Anthony Albanese is on a four-day trip to India.

He visited Gandhi Ashram and celebrated Holi on the first day of his trip.

He will meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday and they will watch the India-Australia test match in Ahmedabad.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in India for his four-day tour, where he visited Gandhi Ashram and participated in the Holi celebration organised by the Gujarat government.





He landed at Ahmedabad Airport on Wednesday afternoon and straight away visited the Gandhi Ashram to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.





The Ashram was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 to 1930.





Mr Albanese spent almost half-an-hour at the Ashram and said he was amazed to see Mahatma Gandhi's values and philosophy.



Mr Albanese greets a local man during his visit to the Ashram. Credit: PMO Australia He also wrote in the visitors' book: "It is a great honour to visit to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi whose philosophy of life values continue to inspire the world today."



We have much to learn from his example. Anthony Albanese

Mr Albanese's message in the visitors' book at the Gandhi Ashram. Credit: Source: SBS Gujarati During his visit to the Ashram, Mr Albanese saw Mahatma Gandhi's residence 'Hriday Kunj' and looked closely at how khadi is weaved using a Charkha (a spinning wheel).



Gifts of books and a charkha

The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust gifted Australian writer Thomas Weber's book 'On the Salt March' to Mr Albanese.





The Ashram gifted another book depicting the Father of the Nation's life in Ahmedabad from 1915 to 1930 and a replica of a 'Charkha' as a memory of his visit.





While visiting dignitaries are not required to remove their footwear while walking in the Ashram, Mr Albanese did so.



Joining the Holi celebration at the Raj Bhavan

After he visited the Ashram, Mr Albanese joined a Holi celebration later in the evening hosted by the Gujarat Governor and Chief Minister.



Mr Albanese celebrated Holi during his India visit. Credit: PMO Australia In his statement, the Prime Minister said: "This isn't my first Holi; it's definitely a highlight on the Australian festival calendar, but it is my first in India.





"And it's great to be celebrating here, in Gujarat.





"Holi is a chance to renew ourselves — and each other. And it's little wonder it has been so heartily embraced back home in Australia, by people of all backgrounds."



Mr Albanese celebrted Holi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries. Credit: PMO Australia He also thanked Australians of Indian heritage for their contributions and service.



Across the board, Australians of Indian heritage are making incredible contributions in business and education, industry and academia, the caring professions and as volunteers, neighbours and friends. Anthony Albanese

"They've given so much — and, in doing so, live out the message of Holi: making connections, building communities and enriching lives.





"These human ties bind Australia and India — and must always be at heart of our relationship."





On the second day of his visit, Mr Albanese will meet his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi. Both leaders will watch the fourth test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium before heading to Mumbai to participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum.



Australian cricketers enjoy Holi

Australian cricketers also celebrated the festival of colours in Ahmedabad.





Cricketer Marnus Labuschagne posted photos of their celebration on Twitter.



He was seen having fun with team members Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey at their hotel in Ahmedabad.





