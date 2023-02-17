Sydney WorldPride 2023 'vital' for Australian migrant communities, says LGBTIQ+ advocate

Key Points Sydney WorldPride 2023 is the first time the global LGBTIQ+ event will be held in the Southern Hemisphere

The event is a 'vital' opportunity for Australian migrant communities to show inclusivity, says LGBTIQ+ advocate

Trikone Australia is a community organisation providing social support for LGBTIQ+ people of South Asian descent

Sydney is lighting up for WorldPride 2023, which takes place from 17 February to 5 March.





To mark the occasion, rainbow-coloured installations are taking pride of place in and around the city's streets, museums and businesses.





Darshil Shroff is the spokesperson of Trikone Australia, a non-profit organisation offering social support for LGBTIQ+ people of South Asian descent living in Australia.





He says he is excited to be a part of the first WorldPride event being organised in the Southern Hemisphere.





Held since 2000, the event promotes LGBTIQ+ issues through a variety of parades, festivals and other cultural activities.





WorldPride 2023 runs alongside the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which is marking its 45th anniversary on 25 February.





"This year's Mardi Gras parade will be double the fun," said Darshil.



Time to celebrate

Speaking to SBS Gujarati, Darshil called on Australia's migrant communities to "come out and support this event".





"Even after the legal changes to decriminalise homosexuality in India, the taboo associated with it is still prevalent in the Indian community in Australia," he said.





"In India, same-sex relationships have been legislated, but they are not widely accepted."





In 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality by partially striking down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which had dated back to the colonial era.





But Darshil said there's much to do to address the stigma, including in the Australian community.





"We have come and settled in Australia, but our ideas are still conservative.



Many parents still do not discuss topics related to sexuality with their children, and they are not ready to accept if their child is gay or lesbian. Darshil Shroff

'Homosexuality is not a disease'

Darshil said he hopes the event will help dispel some of the outdated views still held in the Indian Australian community.





"Being LGBTIQ+ is not a disease. We have accepted trans people in India, and they have been an integral part of our community for a long time.





"People have always been gender-diverse in our culture."



Being LGBTIQ+ is not a Western concept; we should accept it as our culture, which is part of who we are and celebrate it. Darshil Shroff

Where do the major parties stand on LGBTIQ+ issues? Source: AP

'Speak out, these are our issues'

He says Australia is a progressive country with many programs that support LGBTIQ+ people of different age groups.





"It is important that people are provided with educational materials, counselling and healthcare services to better understand sexuality.



If a child does not grow up listening to conversations on some topics, they will never be able to voice their experiences. Darshil Shroff

"It is also crucial that people feel comfortable talking, and you should also talk to your neighbours or friends."





"It's a long battle, but I hope that events like WorldPride help changes this taboo," Darshil added.



Close to 1,000 participants create the LGBTQIA+ Progress Flag on the steps of the Sydney Opera House. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Attractions at Sydney WorldPride

Trikone Australia is organising several attractions as part of WorldPride 2023.





"This includes Australia's biggest queer Bollywood dance party, called Bar Bombay, which is scheduled on the first day of the festival at Sydney's Darling Harbour," he said.



Credit: Trikone Australasia "Sundrella will be another unique attraction. It is a musical set in 18th-century British India and features a cast of about 20 performers in splendid costumes and jewels," Darshil added.





In addition, the organisation will also lead colourful floats at Mardi Gras.





As well as attending the WorldPride festival, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be the first sitting prime minister to march in the Mardi Gras.



Here's how to follow SBS Gujarati on our other digital and social media platforms.





SBS Gujarati Website: Bookmark our website www.sbs.com.au/gujarati as a favourite.





SBS Radio App: Download SBS Radio App from App Store or Google Play and listen to podcasts and our live radio program.





Listen to news and interviews in Gujarati: Follow SBS Gujarati on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.



