Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics

OCTOPUS

The tiny poisonous blue-ringed octopuses are more interested in escaping than attacking humans. (AAP Photo/ Mark Norman) Credit: MARK NORMAN/AAPIMAGE

Paramedics are reminding people not to pick up the deadly blue-ringed octopus after a woman survived a rare bite in Sydney. The creature is smaller than a 50-cent coin, but its bite releases a toxin that can kill if treatment isn't administered fast enough.

Strong acting, and so powerful it can quickly cause death.

That's the reality for those unlucky enough to be bitten by a blue-ringed octopus.

 Initially, its bite is painless.

 But quickly the fast-acting toxin goes to work, paralysing its target.

The blue-ringed octopus group is known for its iridescent blue markings that dot their bodies and they usually leave humans alone unless they are provoked in some way.

Blue-ring octopuses are tropical and temperate creatures.

They are native to Australia and also found throughout the Indo-West Pacific.

