Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics

Strong acting, and so powerful it can quickly cause death.
That's the reality for those unlucky enough to be bitten by a blue-ringed octopus.
Initially, its bite is painless.
But quickly the fast-acting toxin goes to work, paralysing its target.
The blue-ringed octopus group is known for its iridescent blue markings that dot their bodies and they usually leave humans alone unless they are provoked in some way.
Blue-ring octopuses are tropical and temperate creatures.
They are native to Australia and also found throughout the Indo-West Pacific.
More details are in the audio...
