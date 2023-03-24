Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics

Strong acting, and so powerful it can quickly cause death.





That's the reality for those unlucky enough to be bitten by a blue-ringed octopus.





Initially, its bite is painless.





But quickly the fast-acting toxin goes to work, paralysing its target.





The blue-ringed octopus group is known for its iridescent blue markings that dot their bodies and they usually leave humans alone unless they are provoked in some way.





Blue-ring octopuses are tropical and temperate creatures.





They are native to Australia and also found throughout the Indo-West Pacific.





More details are in the audio.





