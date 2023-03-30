Calls for shake-up of food delivery industry as survey reveals poor pay, job insecurity are rife

Click on the audio icon above to listen to this report in Gujarati.





The financial pressures in the economy are being felt by everyone, but the squeeze has hit food and parcel delivery and rideshare operators harder than most.





Transport Workers Union leaders and gig economy representatives have been lobbying at Parliament House pushing for greater regulation of the industry.





A McKell Institute survey of 1,000 transport workers has been released, showing 95 per cent of them want better conditions, and more protections in place to keep their jobs.





It also revealed that 76 per cent feel they are paid poorly for the work they do, and 65 per cent are worried about not earning while sick or injured.





And almost half say they fear having their accounts deactivated or suspended.





