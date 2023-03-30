Calls for shake-up of food delivery industry as survey reveals poor pay, job insecurity are rife

A food delivery driver wearing a face mask rides their bicycle through the empty streets of Bondi, Sydney on 14 July 2021.

A food delivery driver wearing a face mask rides their bicycle through the empty streets of Bondi, Sydney on 14 July 2021. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The food delivery industry is facing a renewed call for a shake-up, with the Transport Workers Union launching a campaign for better pay and conditions for employees. But operators such as Uber say the flexibility of the industry should not be affected by any changes.

Click on the audio icon above to listen to this report in Gujarati.

The financial pressures in the economy are being felt by everyone, but the squeeze has hit food and parcel delivery and rideshare operators harder than most.

Transport Workers Union leaders and gig economy representatives have been lobbying at Parliament House pushing for greater regulation of the industry.

A McKell Institute survey of 1,000 transport workers has been released, showing 95 per cent of them want better conditions, and more protections in place to keep their jobs.

It also revealed that 76 per cent feel they are paid poorly for the work they do, and 65 per cent are worried about not earning while sick or injured.

And almost half say they fear having their accounts deactivated or suspended.

Here's how to follow SBS Gujarati on our other digital and social media platforms.

SBS Gujarati Website: Bookmark our website
www.sbs.com.au/gujarati 
as a favourite.

SBS Radio App: Download SBS Radio App from App Store or Google Play and listen to podcasts and our live radio program.

Listen to news and interviews in Gujarati: Follow SBS Gujarati on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Listen to SBS Gujarati every Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

People clap at the Parliament House

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 30 March 2023

A two-year- old child who contracted COVID-19 is among four further deaths from the virus in NSW

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 29 March 2023

Newly elected ministers of the NSW. (AAP)

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 28 March 2023

Labor NSW Upper House member Daniel Mookhi

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 27 March 2023