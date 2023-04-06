Can you spot a 'deepfake'?

One of the AI faked images of Trump on Twitter (SBS).jpg

Leading computer scientists are expressing alarm about the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence. The swiftly evolving technology is increasingly able to produce fake images that look lifelike and have fooled many online.

Click on the audio play button above to listen to the segment.

You may have seen images on social media, claiming to show former US President Donald Trump dramatically arrested by police.

They look like real photographs but of course, they are completely fake.

These images were created using a program powered by a form of generative Artificial Intelligence.

Give it a few words, and it can produce images that are almost indistinguishable from artworks and photographs.

In the past 12 months, the use of Generative AI has surged, with major tech giants like Microsoft and Google spending hundreds of millions of dollars to try to implement it in apps people use every day, like search engines and email.

But that tech arms race has raised alarm.

