Can you spot a 'deepfake'?

You may have seen images on social media, claiming to show former US President Donald Trump dramatically arrested by police.





They look like real photographs but of course, they are completely fake.





These images were created using a program powered by a form of generative Artificial Intelligence.





Give it a few words, and it can produce images that are almost indistinguishable from artworks and photographs.





In the past 12 months, the use of Generative AI has surged, with major tech giants like Microsoft and Google spending hundreds of millions of dollars to try to implement it in apps people use every day, like search engines and email.





But that tech arms race has raised alarm.





