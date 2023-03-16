Is vaping bad for you? This is what the experts say

In Australia, e-cigarettes that contain nicotine are listed as a ‘prescription-only medicine', making it illegal to buy and sell without a doctor's note





Initially marketed as the miracle solution to quit smoking, statistics show one in five ((21%)) young people aged between 18 and 24 have tried vaping, and about a quarter of those ((5%)) continued using it.





A Cancer Council survey found that over 80 per cent of adults believe e-cigarettes are highly addictive and should be carefully regulated to stop a new generation of addicts.





The vast majority also want a crackdown on marketing vapes on social and digital media, as well as in shops.





More details are in the podcast...





