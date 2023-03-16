Is vaping bad for you? This is what the experts say

NZ is moving to treat vaping like tobacco products.

Vaping raises health concerns. Source: SBS / SBS News

More Australians are calling for a crackdown on the sale of e-cigarettes to prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine. New data from the Cancer Council shows increased concern about vaping, as regulations about who can buy the products fall short.

In Australia, e-cigarettes that contain nicotine are listed as a ‘prescription-only medicine', making it illegal to buy and sell without a doctor's note

Initially marketed as the miracle solution to quit smoking, statistics show one in five ((21%)) young people aged between 18 and 24 have tried vaping, and about a quarter of those ((5%)) continued using it.

A Cancer Council survey found that over 80 per cent of adults believe e-cigarettes are highly addictive and should be carefully regulated to stop a new generation of addicts.

The vast majority also want a crackdown on marketing vapes on social and digital media, as well as in shops.

