Migrant patients impacted by closure of more GP clinics across Australia

Doctor talking to patient in doctor's office

Source: Getty / Getty Images/Jon Feingersh

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

More than 60 GP practices across Australia have been forced to close in the last four years, according to the largest body representing family doctors. Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says the closures have been caused by a number of factors, including a lack of Medicare funding and workforce shortages. It has described the closures as an immeasurable loss for patients, particularly in multicultural communities.

Click on the audio play button to listen to the segment.

Millions of migrants and refugees around the world experience poorer health outcomes than those in their host communities, according to a report by the World Health Organization.

That's why having a reliable local GP is essential to multicultural communities in Australia.

But over the last four years, over 60 practices have closed across the country - leaving the most vulnerable without the support they need.

With a growing migrant population, the demand for multi-lingual doctors and health staff is growing.

According to the 2021 census, the number of people who used a language other than English at home increased by nearly 800 thousand, rising to over 5 point 5 million people.

Here's how to follow SBS Gujarati on our other digital and social media platforms.

SBS Gujarati Website: Bookmark our website
www.sbs.com.au/gujarati 
as a favourite.

SBS Radio App: Download SBS Radio App from App Store or Google Play and listen to podcasts and our live radio program.

Listen to news and interviews in Gujarati: Follow SBS Gujarati on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Listen to SBS Gujarati every Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TikTok app logo

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 4 April 2023

General view of housing in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Home loan approval numbers fell 0.8 per cent in October, a slightly smaller fall than the 1.0 per cent decline the market expected. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 3 April 2023

minimum wage

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 31 March 2023

People clap at the Parliament House

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 30 March 2023