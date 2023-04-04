Migrant patients impacted by closure of more GP clinics across Australia

Click on the audio play button to listen to the segment.





Millions of migrants and refugees around the world experience poorer health outcomes than those in their host communities, according to a report by the World Health Organization.





That's why having a reliable local GP is essential to multicultural communities in Australia.





But over the last four years, over 60 practices have closed across the country - leaving the most vulnerable without the support they need.





With a growing migrant population, the demand for multi-lingual doctors and health staff is growing.





According to the 2021 census, the number of people who used a language other than English at home increased by nearly 800 thousand, rising to over 5 point 5 million people.





