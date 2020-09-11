SBS Gujarati

More HSC students losing sleep over final exams

Sydney’in batısında yaşayan 17 yaşındaki Lakshmi Rajendran, Avustralya çapında bu yıl lise bitirme sınavlarına girecek 1,7 milyon öğrenciden biri.

Published 12 October 2022 at 2:30pm
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Sushen Desai
Source: SBS

As Year 12 exams begin in NSW many students are suffering study stress after two years of COVID chaos. However, new research shows a worrying rise in sleep loss.

LISTEN TO
Preparing for Year 12 exams during a pandemic image

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં ધોરણ 12માં અભ્યાસ કરતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પર કોરોનાવાઇરસની મહામારીની અસર પડી છે અને તે દરમિયાન, તેમની કારકિર્દી માટેની મહત્વપૂર્ણ પરીક્ષાની તેઓ કેવી રીતે તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા છે તે વિશે સિડનીથી કાયના ફિચડીયા, મેલ્બર્નથી આર્યન પ્રજાપતિ અને પર્થથી ક્રિષ જોષીએ SBS Gujarati સાથે વાત કરી હતી.

11/09/202010:38
