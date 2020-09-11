More HSC students losing sleep over final exams

LISTEN TO ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં ધોરણ 12માં અભ્યાસ કરતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પર કોરોનાવાઇરસની મહામારીની અસર પડી છે અને તે દરમિયાન, તેમની કારકિર્દી માટેની મહત્વપૂર્ણ પરીક્ષાની તેઓ કેવી રીતે તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા છે તે વિશે સિડનીથી કાયના ફિચડીયા, મેલ્બર્નથી આર્યન પ્રજાપતિ અને પર્થથી ક્રિષ જોષીએ SBS Gujarati સાથે વાત કરી હતી. SBS Gujarati 11/09/2020 10:38 Play

