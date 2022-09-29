SBS Gujarati

What does the new .au domain name mean for you?

There's a change coming soon to cyberspace in Australia, with the introduction of a new .au domain

Published 29 September 2022
By Ricardo Goncalves, Debora Groake
Presented by Sushen Desai
There's a change coming soon to cyberspace in Australia, with the introduction of a new .au [[dot-A-U]] domain to replace the existing .com (dot-com) and .com.au (dot-com-dot-AU) addresses. It means businesses will have to upgrade their domain names, but the government has defended the change as necessary and important.

Four year olds to be given cyber security training image

ચાર વર્ષ જેટલી નાની ઉંમરના બાળકોને સાયબર સિક્યુરિટીની તાલીમ આપવાની યોજના છે. આવો જાણીયે જેને સ્પેલિંગ પણ પૂરા આવડતા નથી તેમને ઈન્ટરનેટ સેફ્ટીની જરૂર શા માટે પડી રહી છે.

07/02/201803:47

Cyber security steps for devices shared among family members image

કોરોનાવાઇરસના લોકડાઉનના કારણે ઘરના સભ્યો મોટાભાગનો સમય લેપટોપ, ફોન કે ટેબલેટ પર પસાર કરી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે, એકબીજા સાથે ડિવાઇસ વહેંચવાથી સાઇબર સિક્યોરિટી સામે કેવું જોખમ ઉભું થાય છે, તથા વિવિધ એપ્લિકેશન્સનો વપરાશ કરતા અગાઉ ધ્યાનમાં રાખવાની બાબતો વિશે Illuminance Solutions ના અદનાન પટેલે SBS Gujarati સાથે વાત કરી હતી.

24/07/202012:43

