What does the new .au domain name mean for you?

LISTEN TO ચાર વર્ષ જેટલી નાની ઉંમરના બાળકોને સાયબર સિક્યુરિટીની તાલીમ આપવાની યોજના છે. આવો જાણીયે જેને સ્પેલિંગ પણ પૂરા આવડતા નથી તેમને ઈન્ટરનેટ સેફ્ટીની જરૂર શા માટે પડી રહી છે. SBS Gujarati 07/02/2018 03:47 Play

LISTEN TO કોરોનાવાઇરસના લોકડાઉનના કારણે ઘરના સભ્યો મોટાભાગનો સમય લેપટોપ, ફોન કે ટેબલેટ પર પસાર કરી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે, એકબીજા સાથે ડિવાઇસ વહેંચવાથી સાઇબર સિક્યોરિટી સામે કેવું જોખમ ઉભું થાય છે, તથા વિવિધ એપ્લિકેશન્સનો વપરાશ કરતા અગાઉ ધ્યાનમાં રાખવાની બાબતો વિશે Illuminance Solutions ના અદનાન પટેલે SBS Gujarati સાથે વાત કરી હતી. SBS Gujarati 24/07/2020 12:43 Play

