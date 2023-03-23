NSW voters head to the polls with living costs top of mind

New South Wales residents are heading to the polls to decide who will govern the state for at least the next four years.





There are some key issues on voters' minds, before the polls close at 6 pm on Saturday ((25 March)) but the cost of living pressures remain their focus.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet is fighting to secure a fourth term in government for the Liberals, while Opposition leader Chris Minns is looking for a chance to lead after Labor has fought for more than a decade in the background.





Premier Perrottet has made a few key promises when it comes to addressing the rising cost of living, including relief for household energy bills and financial initiatives that support children's futures.





He's told SBS he is best equipped to lead, as a former treasurer who has guided New South Wales through floods, fires and the COVID-19 pandemic.





Opposition leader Chris Minns told SBS a change of government is needed to tackle the burden of increasing financial strain on people in Australia.





Housing has featured heavily in both parties' election campaigns.





Labor's rental policy includes banning no-grounds evictions, which will ensure people cannot be kicked out of rentals for no reason, as well as introducing a portable bond scheme to more easily allow tenants to move bonds between rentals.





Premier Perrottet has matched many of Labor's commitments, including making it illegal for landlords to kick tenants out of their homes at the end of their leases.





More in the audio...





