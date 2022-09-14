SBS Gujarati

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 14 September 2022

SBS Gujarati

Anthony Albanese, centre, and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet

Anthony Albanese, centre, and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet Source: AAP / Rick Rycroft/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2022 at 5:57pm
Presented by Mirani Mehta
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest Australian news from SBS Gujarati.

Published 14 September 2022 at 5:57pm
Presented by Mirani Mehta
Source: SBS

Here's how to follow SBS Gujarati on our other digital and social media platforms.

SBS Gujarati Website: Bookmark our website www.sbs.com.au/gujarati as a favourite.

CRICKET AUSTRALIA T20 FIRST NATIONS DESIGN
Australian cricket team will be the first team to don the new uniform featuring First Nations design at a cricket World Cup event when they defend their T20 title on home soil next month. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
Advertisement

SBS Radio App: Download SBS Radio App from App Store or Google Play and listen to podcasts and our live radio program.

Listen to news and interviews in Gujarati: Follow SBS Gujarati on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Listen to SBS Gujarati every Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

City - Gujarati.jpg

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 13 September 2022

A new Australia five dollar banknote is displayed in Sydney on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.(AAP Image/Paul Miller)

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 12 September 2022

Queen Elizabeth II

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 9 September 2022

Composite image of woman wearing white dress with 'coal kills, gas kills' all over. Other image of woman's dress at the back that reads 'end gas and coal'.

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 8 September 2022