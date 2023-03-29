SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 29 March 2023

પશ્ચિમ સિડનીના એક બાળકને ઓરીનો ચેપ લાગ્યા બાદ ન્યૂ સાઉથ વેલ્સના આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્વારા ચેતવણી જારી કરવામાં આવી છે. તે બાળકે ચેપ સાથે 27મી માર્ચે પેરામેટા તથા વેસ્ટમીડની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી.





ઓરીનો ચેપ ખૂબ જ ઝડપથી ફેલાય છે અને 12 મહિનાથી નાની ઉંમરના બાળકોને રસી ન આપી શકાતી હોવાથી તેમનું ધ્યાન રાખવું જરૂરી છે.





ચેપ ધરાવતી વ્યક્તિ દ્વારા ઉધરસ કે છીંક ખાવાથી તેનો ચેપ ફેલાય છે.





સંપર્કમાં આવ્યાના 18 દિવસ બાદ તેના લક્ષણોની અસર થાય છે.





લક્ષણોમાં તાવ આવવો, આંખમાં સોજો આવવો, નાકમાંથી પાણી આવવું, કફનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.



ચેતવણી જારી કરવામાં આવી છે તે સ્થળ અને સમયની વિગતો



The Children’s Hospital at Westmead emergency department waiting room between 12pm and 9:30pm on Monday 27 March.

Argyle Street Medical Centre at Parramatta between 9:15am and 10:00am on Monday 27 March.

Westfield Parramatta between 9:00am and 10:00am on Monday 27 March.





