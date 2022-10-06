SBS Gujarati news bulletin 6 october 2022

Here's how to follow SBS Gujarati on our other digital and social media platforms.



SBS Gujarati Website: Bookmark our website www.sbs.com.au/gujarati as a favourite.

SBS Radio App: Download SBS Radio App from App Store or Google Play and listen to podcasts and our live radio program.

Advertisement

Listen to news and interviews in Gujarati: Follow SBS Gujarati on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Listen to SBS Gujarati every Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.









