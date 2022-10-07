SBS Gujarati

SBS Gujarati news bulletin 7 october 2022

SBS Gujarati

NSW TRAIN

NSW TRAIN DISRUPTION AS FLOODED TRACKS Source: AAP / NIKKI SHORT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2022 at 4:42pm
Presented by Sushen Desai
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest Australian news from SBS Gujarati.

Published 7 October 2022 at 4:42pm
Presented by Sushen Desai
Source: SBS
Here's how to follow SBS Gujarati on our other digital and social media platforms.

SBS Gujarati Website: Bookmark our website www.sbs.com.au/gujarati as a favourite.

SBS Radio App: Download SBS Radio App from App Store or Google Play and listen to podcasts and our live radio program.

Advertisement

Listen to news and interviews in Gujarati: Follow SBS Gujarati on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Listen to SBS Gujarati every Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.





Listen to SBS Gujarati every Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A person is seen walking as rain continues to fall in Sydney, Friday, October 5, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

SBS Gujarati news bulletin 6 october 2022

weather map

SBS Gujarati news bulletin 5 october 2022

RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE

SBS Gujarati news bulletin 4 october 2022

House prices in Australia tumble

SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 3 october 2022