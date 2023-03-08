SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 8 March 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will begin his India trip with a visit to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Discussions are set to focus on renewable energy, defence cooperation and education ties.

The prime minister will lead a delegation of Australia's top business people as well as trade and resources ministers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to attend the first day of the fourth test between India and Australia alongside his counterpart Narendra Modi.



