SBS Gujarati News Bulletin 8 March 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is looking forward to his fourth meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, during a four-day visit to India beginning 8 March 2023.

  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will begin his India trip with a visit to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
  • Discussions are set to focus on renewable energy, defence cooperation and education ties.
  • The prime minister will lead a delegation of Australia's top business people as well as trade and resources ministers.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to attend the first day of the fourth test between India and Australia alongside his counterpart Narendra Modi.
Listen to SBS Gujarati every Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.
