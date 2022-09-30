SBS Gujarati

Prices increase for the iconic one-dollar coffee

VULNERABLE WORKERS

A 7-Eleven store in Brisbane, Monday, Aug. 31, 2015 Source: AAP

Published 30 September 2022 at 2:46pm
Presented by Mirani Mehta
With coffees now costing up to six dollars in Australia, 7-Eleven's one-dollar coffees are a lifesaver to many. But the company is raising the price of the hot drink from October 2022, leaving many without the only coffee they can afford.

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં હોમલેસનેસનો પ્રશ્ન કેટલો વિકટ છે?

Gujarati chef’s campaign to reduce wastage of unused cooked food image

શેફ આનલ કોટકના નવા રેસ્ટોરંન્ટના ઉદ્ઘાટનમાં કોઈ સેલિબ્રિટિ નહિ પણ આસપાસના ગરીબ બાળકો મુખ્ય મહેમાન હતા. આ જ વિચારને તેઓ હવે હંગર ફ્રી કેમ્પૈનને નામે આગળ વધારી રહ્યા છે.

31/10/201914:33

