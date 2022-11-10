SBS પર FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ જીવંત અને મફતમાં કેવી રીતે નિહાળશો

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ની તમામ મેચનું જીવંત અને મફતમાં SBS અને SBS On Demand પર પ્રસારણ નિહાળો.





21મી નવેમ્બરથી કતરમાં FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે. SBS ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં મફતમાં મેચનું જીવંત પ્રસારણ કરવામાં આવશે.





કતર ખાતે રમાનારા વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ 64 મેચનું જીવંત તથા મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે. જેમાં SBS VICELAND પર 8 મેચનું જીવંત પ્રસારણ થશે.





FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ક્યારથી શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે





FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ 21મી નવેમ્બરથી શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં SBS પર મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે.





FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ તારીખ અને સમય





વર્લ્ડ કપની પ્રથમ મેચ યજમાન કતર અને ગ્રૂપમાં રહેલી અન્ય ટીમ ઇક્વાડોર વચ્ચે રમાશે. ત્રીજી ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ સર્બિયા અને સ્વીટ્ઝર્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ગ્રૂપ સ્ટેજની અંતિમ મેચ રમાશે.



Group Stage: November 21 - December 3

Round of 16: December 4 - 7

Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11

Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15

3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18

World Cup Final: December 19

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ on TV

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images SBS તથા SBS VICELAND પર તમામ 64 મેચનું મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે, બંને ચેનલ પર મળીને ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપનું કુલ 500 કલાકનું પ્રસારણ થશે. તમામ 64 મેચના જીવંત પ્રસારણ ઉપરાંત, SBS VICELAND પર 8 મેચનું પ્રસારણ થશે. World Cup Daily અને FIFA TV Preview Shows, World Cup ની જૂની મેચ તથા કતર 2022ની મેચના રીપ્લેનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.





ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પ્રશંસકો માટે મેચનો સમય અનૂકુળ રહેશે. ગ્રૂપ સ્ટેજની 7 મેચનો સમય રાત્રે 9 વાગ્યે રહેશે જ્યારે 20 મેચનો સમય સવારે 6 વાગ્યાનો રહેશે.



World Cup Daily Show અને FIFA TV Preview Show

ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપના દરેક મેચના દિવસે World Cup Daily Show દ્વારા મેચની માહિતી મેળવી શકાશે.





જેમાં મેચની હાઇલાઇટ્સ, પ્રિવ્યુ, વિશેષજ્ઞો દ્વારા મેચનું એનાલિસીસ, ઇન્ટરવ્યુ તથા તમામ સમાચારો, મંતવ્યો અને કતર તથા ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પ્રશંસકોના પ્રતિભાવનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.





SBS પર World Cup Daily શો દરરોજ સાંજે 5.30 વાગ્યે પ્રસારિત થશે અને ત્યાર બાદ FIFA TV Preview Show નું પ્રસારણ થશે.



ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપ ક્લાસિક મેચ

SBS On Demand પર 1986થી 2018 સુધીની 25 classic FIFA World Cup matches નું પ્રસારણ થશે. જેથી દર્શકો ઇતિહાસમાં નોંધાયેલી યાદગાર મેચને ફરીથી નિહાળી શકે.





મોટાભાગની ક્લાસિક મેચનું SBS અને SBS VICELAND પર વર્લ્ડ કપ દરમિયાન પ્રસારણ થશે.





2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ને SBS On Demand પર નિહાળો





તમારા પસંદગીના સમયે અને ડિવાઇસની મદદથી SBS On Demand account પર એકાઉન્ટ બનાવી FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ની તમામ 64 મેચનું જીવંત તથા મફતમાં પ્રસારણ નિહાળો.





કતર ખાતા રમાનારા વર્લ્ડ કપમાં અંગ્રેજી અને અરેબિક ભાષામાં વર્લ્ડ કપ હબનું SBS On Demand પર પ્રસારણ થશે. જેમાં સમગ્ર 64 મેચનું રીપ્લે, 25 મિનિટની નાની મેચ, 10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ તથા 3 મિનિટ્સની હાઇલાઇટ્સનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે.





આ ઉપરાંત, SBS Sport વેબસાઇટ પર પણ હાઇલાઇટ્સ, ઇન્ટવ્યું, વીડિયો, સમાચાર, સ્ટોરી, મંતવ્યો પણ રજૂ કરવામાં આવશે.



સમગ્ર મેચનું રીપ્લે

અંગ્રેજી તથા અરેબિક ભાષામાં વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચનું રીપ્લે પ્રસારિત કરવામાં આવશે. જેમાં મેચ પહેલા અને ત્યારબાદ સ્ટુડિયોમાં કરવામાં આવેલી ચર્ચા પણ સામેલ છે.



25 મિનિટની મિની મેચ

વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચનું 25 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સમાં પણ રૂપાંતરણ કરવામાં આવશે.



10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ

SBS On Demand પર વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચની 10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ પ્રસારિત કરવામાં આવશે.



3 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ

SBS Sport website અને SBS On Demand પર વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચની 3 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ નિહાળી શકાશે.



SBS On Demand પર એકાઉન્ટ કેવી રીતે બનાવશો.

SBS On Demand પર એકાઉન્ટ બનાવવું તદ્દન મફત છે.





On Demand app / website શરૂ કરો. Log in / Sign Up પસંદ કરો. Create A New Account પસંદ કરો. તમારી વિગતો ભરો: જેમાં નામ, ઇમેલ એડ્રેસ, જાતિ તથા તમારી જન્મ તારીખ ભરો. Create Account પસંદ કરો -ત્યાર બાદ તમને તમારા નવા SBSના એકાઉન્ટનો ઇમેલ આવશે. ત્યાર બાદ પ્રસારિત થતા કાર્યક્રમોની મજા માણો.

2022 FIFA World Cup જીવંત નિહાળો. SBS દ્વારા પ્રસારિત કાર્યક્રમ

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - Tunisia v Australia





7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Spain





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides



Listen with SBS Audio

Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS

SBS Audio

All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via SBS Audio .



Social Media