SBS પર FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ જીવંત અને મફતમાં કેવી રીતે નિહાળશો

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ની તમામ મેચનું જીવંત અને મફતમાં SBS અને પર પ્રસારણ નિહાળો.
21મી નવેમ્બરથી કતરમાં FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે. SBS ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં મફતમાં મેચનું જીવંત પ્રસારણ કરવામાં આવશે.
કતર ખાતે રમાનારા વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ 64 મેચનું જીવંત તથા મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે. જેમાં SBS VICELAND પર 8 મેચનું જીવંત પ્રસારણ થશે.
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ક્યારથી શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ 21મી નવેમ્બરથી શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં SBS પર મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે.
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ તારીખ અને સમય
વર્લ્ડ કપની પ્રથમ મેચ યજમાન કતર અને ગ્રૂપમાં રહેલી અન્ય ટીમ ઇક્વાડોર વચ્ચે રમાશે. ત્રીજી ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ સર્બિયા અને સ્વીટ્ઝર્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ગ્રૂપ સ્ટેજની અંતિમ મેચ રમાશે.
- Group Stage: November 21 - December 3
- Round of 16: December 4 - 7
- Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11
- Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15
- 3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18
- World Cup Final: December 19
Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ on TV
SBS તથા SBS VICELAND પર તમામ 64 મેચનું મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે, બંને ચેનલ પર મળીને ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપનું કુલ 500 કલાકનું પ્રસારણ થશે. તમામ 64 મેચના જીવંત પ્રસારણ ઉપરાંત, SBS VICELAND પર 8 મેચનું પ્રસારણ થશે. World Cup Daily અને FIFA TV Preview Shows, World Cup ની જૂની મેચ તથા કતર 2022ની મેચના રીપ્લેનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images
ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પ્રશંસકો માટે મેચનો સમય અનૂકુળ રહેશે. ગ્રૂપ સ્ટેજની 7 મેચનો સમય રાત્રે 9 વાગ્યે રહેશે જ્યારે 20 મેચનો સમય સવારે 6 વાગ્યાનો રહેશે.
World Cup Daily Show અને FIFA TV Preview Show
ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપના દરેક મેચના દિવસે World Cup Daily Show દ્વારા મેચની માહિતી મેળવી શકાશે.
જેમાં મેચની હાઇલાઇટ્સ, પ્રિવ્યુ, વિશેષજ્ઞો દ્વારા મેચનું એનાલિસીસ, ઇન્ટરવ્યુ તથા તમામ સમાચારો, મંતવ્યો અને કતર તથા ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પ્રશંસકોના પ્રતિભાવનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.
SBS પર World Cup Daily શો દરરોજ સાંજે 5.30 વાગ્યે પ્રસારિત થશે અને ત્યાર બાદ FIFA TV Preview Show નું પ્રસારણ થશે.
ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપ ક્લાસિક મેચ
SBS On Demand પર 1986થી 2018 સુધીની નું પ્રસારણ થશે. જેથી દર્શકો ઇતિહાસમાં નોંધાયેલી યાદગાર મેચને ફરીથી નિહાળી શકે.
મોટાભાગની ક્લાસિક મેચનું SBS અને SBS VICELAND પર વર્લ્ડ કપ દરમિયાન પ્રસારણ થશે.
2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ને SBS On Demand પર નિહાળો
તમારા પસંદગીના સમયે અને ડિવાઇસની મદદથી પર એકાઉન્ટ બનાવી FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ની તમામ 64 મેચનું જીવંત તથા મફતમાં પ્રસારણ નિહાળો.
e and એપ્સની મદદથી તમારા ટીવી સાથે જોડો અને મફતમાં મેચ નિહાળો.
કતર ખાતા રમાનારા વર્લ્ડ કપમાં અંગ્રેજી અને અરેબિક ભાષામાં વર્લ્ડ કપ હબનું SBS On Demand પર પ્રસારણ થશે. જેમાં સમગ્ર 64 મેચનું રીપ્લે, 25 મિનિટની નાની મેચ, 10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ તથા 3 મિનિટ્સની હાઇલાઇટ્સનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે.
આ ઉપરાંત, SBS Sport વેબસાઇટ પર પણ હાઇલાઇટ્સ, ઇન્ટવ્યું, વીડિયો, સમાચાર, સ્ટોરી, મંતવ્યો પણ રજૂ કરવામાં આવશે.
સમગ્ર મેચનું રીપ્લે
અંગ્રેજી તથા અરેબિક ભાષામાં વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચનું રીપ્લે પ્રસારિત કરવામાં આવશે. જેમાં મેચ પહેલા અને ત્યારબાદ સ્ટુડિયોમાં કરવામાં આવેલી ચર્ચા પણ સામેલ છે.
25 મિનિટની મિની મેચ
વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચનું 25 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સમાં પણ રૂપાંતરણ કરવામાં આવશે.
10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ
SBS On Demand પર વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચની 10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ પ્રસારિત કરવામાં આવશે.
3 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ
SBS Sport website અને SBS On Demand પર વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચની 3 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ નિહાળી શકાશે.
SBS On Demand પર એકાઉન્ટ કેવી રીતે બનાવશો.
SBS On Demand પર એકાઉન્ટ બનાવવું તદ્દન મફત છે.
- On Demand app / website શરૂ કરો.
- Log in / Sign Up પસંદ કરો.
- Create A New Account પસંદ કરો.
- તમારી વિગતો ભરો: જેમાં નામ, ઇમેલ એડ્રેસ, જાતિ તથા તમારી જન્મ તારીખ ભરો.
- Create Account પસંદ કરો -ત્યાર બાદ તમને તમારા નવા SBSના એકાઉન્ટનો ઇમેલ આવશે.
- ત્યાર બાદ પ્રસારિત થતા કાર્યક્રમોની મજા માણો.
2022 FIFA World Cup જીવંત નિહાળો. SBS દ્વારા પ્રસારિત કાર્યક્રમ
Monday, November 21
Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview
10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cameroon v England 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
Tuesday, November 22
Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - USA v Wales
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 23
Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - France v Australia
5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 24
Group E - Spain v Costa Rica
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 25
Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 26
Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v USA
5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v Australia
7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 27
Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, November 28
Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Spain v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 29
Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 30
Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v England
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 1
Group D - Australia v Denmark
1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v France
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Argentina
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 2
Group F - Croatia v Belgium
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Canada v Morocco
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Spain
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Costa Rica v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 3
Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal
1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Ghana v Uruguay
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Brazil
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Serbia v Switzerland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 4
Round of 16 - 1A v 2B
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1C v 2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 5
Round of 16 - 1D v 2C
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1B v 2A
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 6
Round of 16 - 1E v 2F
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1G v 2H
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 7
Round of 16 - 1F v 2E
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1H v 2G
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 8
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 9
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 12
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
