SBS પર FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ જીવંત અને મફતમાં કેવી રીતે નિહાળશો

કતરમાં FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ 21મી નવેમ્બરથી શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે. SBS ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં મફતમાં મેચનું જીવંત પ્રસારણ કરવામાં આવશે. આ અહેવાલમાં જાણો તમે વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ 64 મેચનું જીવંત અને મફતમાં પ્રસારણ કેવી રીતે નિહાળી શકશો.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Australia's Aaron Mooy, Lionel Messi of Argentina and France forward Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Australia's Aaron Mooy, Lionel Messi of Argentina and France forward Kylian Mbappe will all be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ની તમામ મેચનું જીવંત અને મફતમાં SBS અને
SBS On Demand
પર પ્રસારણ નિહાળો.

21મી નવેમ્બરથી કતરમાં FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે. SBS ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં મફતમાં મેચનું જીવંત પ્રસારણ કરવામાં આવશે.

કતર ખાતે રમાનારા વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ 64 મેચનું જીવંત તથા મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે. જેમાં SBS VICELAND પર 8 મેચનું જીવંત પ્રસારણ થશે.

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ક્યારથી શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ 21મી નવેમ્બરથી શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં SBS પર મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે.

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ તારીખ અને સમય

વર્લ્ડ કપની પ્રથમ મેચ યજમાન કતર અને ગ્રૂપમાં રહેલી અન્ય ટીમ ઇક્વાડોર વચ્ચે રમાશે. ત્રીજી ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ સર્બિયા અને સ્વીટ્ઝર્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ગ્રૂપ સ્ટેજની અંતિમ મેચ રમાશે.
  • Group Stage: November 21 - December 3
  • Round of 16: December 4 - 7
  • Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11
  • Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15
  • 3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18
  • World Cup Final: December 19

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ on TV

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images
SBS તથા SBS VICELAND પર તમામ 64 મેચનું મફતમાં પ્રસારણ થશે, બંને ચેનલ પર મળીને ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપનું કુલ 500 કલાકનું પ્રસારણ થશે. તમામ 64 મેચના જીવંત પ્રસારણ ઉપરાંત, SBS VICELAND પર 8 મેચનું પ્રસારણ થશે. World Cup Daily અને FIFA TV Preview Shows, World Cup ની જૂની મેચ તથા કતર 2022ની મેચના રીપ્લેનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પ્રશંસકો માટે મેચનો સમય અનૂકુળ રહેશે. ગ્રૂપ સ્ટેજની 7 મેચનો સમય રાત્રે 9 વાગ્યે રહેશે જ્યારે 20 મેચનો સમય સવારે 6 વાગ્યાનો રહેશે.

World Cup Daily Show અને FIFA TV Preview Show

ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપના દરેક મેચના દિવસે World Cup Daily Show દ્વારા મેચની માહિતી મેળવી શકાશે.

જેમાં મેચની હાઇલાઇટ્સ, પ્રિવ્યુ, વિશેષજ્ઞો દ્વારા મેચનું એનાલિસીસ, ઇન્ટરવ્યુ તથા તમામ સમાચારો, મંતવ્યો અને કતર તથા ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પ્રશંસકોના પ્રતિભાવનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

SBS પર World Cup Daily શો દરરોજ સાંજે 5.30 વાગ્યે પ્રસારિત થશે અને ત્યાર બાદ FIFA TV Preview Show નું પ્રસારણ થશે.

ફીફા વર્લ્ડ કપ ક્લાસિક મેચ

SBS On Demand પર 1986થી 2018 સુધીની
25 classic FIFA World Cup matches
નું પ્રસારણ થશે. જેથી દર્શકો ઇતિહાસમાં નોંધાયેલી યાદગાર મેચને ફરીથી નિહાળી શકે.

મોટાભાગની ક્લાસિક મેચનું SBS અને SBS VICELAND પર વર્લ્ડ કપ દરમિયાન પ્રસારણ થશે.

2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ને SBS On Demand પર નિહાળો

તમારા પસંદગીના સમયે અને ડિવાઇસની મદદથી 
SBS On Demand account
 પર એકાઉન્ટ બનાવી FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ની તમામ 64 મેચનું જીવંત તથા મફતમાં પ્રસારણ નિહાળો.

Apple App Stor
e and
Google Play Store
એપ્સની મદદથી
SBS On Demand website
તમારા ટીવી સાથે જોડો અને મફતમાં મેચ નિહાળો.

કતર ખાતા રમાનારા વર્લ્ડ કપમાં અંગ્રેજી અને અરેબિક ભાષામાં વર્લ્ડ કપ હબનું SBS On Demand પર પ્રસારણ થશે. જેમાં સમગ્ર 64 મેચનું રીપ્લે, 25 મિનિટની નાની મેચ, 10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ તથા 3 મિનિટ્સની હાઇલાઇટ્સનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે.

આ ઉપરાંત, SBS Sport વેબસાઇટ પર પણ હાઇલાઇટ્સ, ઇન્ટવ્યું, વીડિયો, સમાચાર, સ્ટોરી, મંતવ્યો પણ રજૂ કરવામાં આવશે.
World Cup 2022 mobile tvOS devices.png

સમગ્ર મેચનું રીપ્લે

અંગ્રેજી તથા અરેબિક ભાષામાં વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચનું રીપ્લે પ્રસારિત કરવામાં આવશે. જેમાં મેચ પહેલા અને ત્યારબાદ સ્ટુડિયોમાં કરવામાં આવેલી ચર્ચા પણ સામેલ છે.
SBS secures all-star broadcast team for FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

25 મિનિટની મિની મેચ

વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચનું 25 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સમાં પણ રૂપાંતરણ કરવામાં આવશે.

10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ

SBS On Demand પર વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચની 10 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ પ્રસારિત કરવામાં આવશે.

3 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ

SBS Sport website અને SBS On Demand પર વર્લ્ડ કપની તમામ મેચની 3 મિનિટની હાઇલાઇટ્સ નિહાળી શકાશે.

SBS On Demand પર એકાઉન્ટ કેવી રીતે બનાવશો.

SBS On Demand પર એકાઉન્ટ બનાવવું તદ્દન મફત છે.

  1. On Demand app / website શરૂ કરો.
  2. Log in / Sign Up પસંદ કરો.
  3. Create A New Account પસંદ કરો.
  4. તમારી વિગતો ભરો: જેમાં નામ, ઇમેલ એડ્રેસ, જાતિ તથા તમારી જન્મ તારીખ ભરો.
  5. Create Account પસંદ કરો -ત્યાર બાદ તમને તમારા નવા SBSના એકાઉન્ટનો ઇમેલ આવશે.
  6. ત્યાર બાદ પ્રસારિત થતા કાર્યક્રમોની મજા માણો.

2022 FIFA World Cup જીવંત નિહાળો. SBS દ્વારા પ્રસારિત કાર્યક્રમ

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview

10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group B - England v Iran 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Watch now via SBS On Demand

Cameroon v England 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches

Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - USA v Wales

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Watch now via SBS On Demand

USA v Iran 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia 

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Messi declares 2022 World Cup will be his last


Group D - Denmark v Tunisia 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - France v Australia

5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Fringe Socceroos create World Cup selection headaches for Arnold


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Morocco v Croatia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

How Croatia’s younger generation have helped re-energise the team


Group E - Germany v Japan 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 


Group F - Belgium v Canada

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

From zeroes to heroes - How the lowest ranked team in the World Cup stand a chance


Group G - Brazil v Serbia 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v Iran

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

All the FIFA World Cup kits teams will wear in Qatar


Group A - Qatar v Senegal

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador 

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v USA

5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Argentina v England 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v Australia

7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Australia v Croatia 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Costa Rica

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Australia v Japan 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


Group F - Belgium v Morocco 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group E - Spain v Germany 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Spain v Germany 1994 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

10 breakout young stars likely to impress at 2022 FIFA World Cup


Group G - Cameroon v Serbia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Four reasons why Brazil will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup


Group H - Portugal v Uruguay

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Ecuador v Senegal 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v England

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Iran v USA

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark

1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

France v Denmark 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


Group D - Tunisia v France

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Argentina 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Tunisia v Saudi Arabia 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Belgium v Spain 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


Group F - Canada v Morocco 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Spain 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Costa Rica v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Germany's glaring issue which could derail their World Cup chances


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal 

1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Ghana v Uruguay 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Brazil

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Serbia v Switzerland 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1C v 2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Brazil v France 1986 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1B v 2A

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Germany v Netherlands 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1G v 2H

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1H v 2G

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Netherlands v Argentina 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Listen with SBS Audio

SBS Radio App
Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS

SBS Audio

All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via
SBS Audio
.

Available in other languages