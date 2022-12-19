સાઉથ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં નદીની આસપાસના સમુદાયોનો સંપર્ક કપાઇ જાય તેવી શક્યતા

સાઉથ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની સ્ટેટ ઇમર્જન્સી સર્વિસે એડિલેડની પૂર્વ બાજુએ 100 કિમી દૂર આવેલા પોન્ડે વિસ્તારના રહેવાસીઓને નદીનો કાંઠો તૂટ્યાં બાદ ચેતવણી જાહેર કરી છે.





સંસ્થાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પૂરના કારણે Weidenhoper Road, Skinner Road, Reserve Parade, Kenny Road and Ponde Landing Road વિસ્તારોનો અન્ય ભાગોથી સંપર્ક કપાઇ જાય તેવી શક્યતા છે.





Upper River Murray, Lower River Murray, Overland Corner Hotel, Walker Flat, Renmark Riverbend Caravan Park અને Murray Caravan Park વિસ્તારો સહિત રાજ્યમાં કુલ 13 ચેતવણીઓ જારી કરવામાં આવી છે.





સાઉથ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં મરે નદી 150 મીટર પહોળી હોવાનું રાજ્ય સરકારે જણાવ્યું હતું.





" વર્તમાન પરિસ્થિતિમાં નદી લગભગ 6 કિલોમીટર પહોળી છે. "



Balranald ખાતે મુરુમ્બીગી નદીમાં પૂરની પરિસ્થિતિ હજી યથાવત હોવાનું ન્યૂ સાઉથ વેલ્સ સ્ટેટ ઇમર્જન્સી સર્વિસે જણાવ્યું હતું.





ડીસેમ્બર મહિના સુધી આ પરિસ્થિતિ યથાવત રહે તેવી શક્યતા છે.





વેસ્ટર્ન ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં કોસ્ટલ સેન્ટ્રલ વેસ્ટ તથા મીડવેસ્ટ ઇનલેન્ડ વિસ્તારોમાં આગની ચેતવણી જારી કરવામાં આવી છે.





તે વિસ્તારના રહેવાસીઓને બુશફાયર એક્શન પ્લાન તૈયાર રાખવા જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે.





