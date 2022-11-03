For help call or click on the links below:
ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં વધુ પડતું મદ્યપાન કરનારાની સંખ્યામાં વધારો,જાણો તમારા સ્વજનને તેનાથી કેવી રીતે બચાવી શકો
Alcoholism is a progressive disease. The disease gets worse if the person remains in active addiction, and vicious cycle takes over — more and more of the substance is required to get the same high.
Published 3 November 2022 at 2:51pm, updated 5 hours ago at 3:27pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Anand Birai
Source: SBS
મદ્યપાનના વધુ પડતાં સેવનના કારણે ગંભીર રોગો થઇ શકે છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન બ્યુરો ઓફ સ્ટેટેસ્ટિક્સના આંકડા પ્રમાણે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં વધુ પડતાં મદ્યપાન કરતા લોકોની સંખ્યામાં વધારો થયો છે. તમારું સ્વજન કોઇ મદ્યપાન કરી રહ્યું છે તો જાણો કે કેવી રીતે તમે તેમની કાળજી લઇ શકો છો.
