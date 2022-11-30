SBS Hakha Chin

2022 World Cup Ah Zei Ram Nih Dah Teinak A Hmuh Lai?

SBS Hakha Chin

(L-R) Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrate the victory during the World Cup match between Portugal v Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Lusail Qatar.

Published 30 November 2022 at 5:16pm
By SBS Hakha Chin
Presented by Cung Khuk Zawn
FIFA World Cup cu sunglawi taktak in Qatar ah an tuah cuahmah lio a si. A phu in chuih zuamnak zong a dongh lei kan panh cang. FIFA World Cup kong he pehtlai in thawngpang ka chim mi rak ngai ve.

