Online Thil Na Cawk Tikah Na Ralrin A Herh

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Although technology has made shopping easier, it comes with risk Source: Moment RF / Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Published 26 October 2022 at 4:09pm, updated 26 October 2022 at 4:35pm
By Delys Paul
Presented by Cung Khuk Zawn
Online thil kan cawk tikah kan hlawk deuh kho men nain online thil cawk kan i ralrin a herhnak tete a rak um ve. Online thil cawknak nih a chuahpi mi thil ka chimmi rak ngai ve.

