Pumpalulh Chuih Thiam Cristiano Ronaldo Nih Tuanbia Thar A Tial

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match against Everton Source: Getty / James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Published 12 October 2022 at 6:27pm, updated 12 October 2022 at 6:34pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Cung Khuk Zawn
Source: SBS
Everton le Man Utd lente an i celhnak ah Cristiano Ronaldo nih kawlkhat a sutmi thawngin Man Utd nih teinak an hmuh lawng siloin, club caah kawl a sut mi 700 a tlinnak zong a si caah a sunglawi khun.
Published 12 October 2022 at 6:27pm, updated 12 October 2022 at 6:34pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Cung Khuk Zawn
Source: SBS
Share