SBS Hakha Chin

Zuu Din Nih A Lem Cang Mi Hna Kha Caan A Tlai Hlanah Kan Bawmh Hna Hau

SBS Hakha Chin

Alcoholism is a progressive disease.jpg

Alcoholism is a progressive disease. The disease gets worse if the person remains in active addiction, and vicious cycle takes over — more and more of the substance is required to get the same high.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2022 at 5:35pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Cung Khuk Zawn
Source: SBS

Mi tampi nunnak ah zuu hi rian a rak tuan ngaingai. An i hngalh lo kar ah anmah a that khotu zawtnak kha an pum chungah a chuahter. Cucaah kan dawtmi hna chungin zuu dinh nih a lem mi hna an um tikah kan bawmh zokzok hna a hau.

Published 19 October 2022 at 5:35pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Cung Khuk Zawn
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Psychotherapy session, woman talking to his psychologist in the studio

Bia Him Tein Kan Kilven Lo Mi Nih Lungfahnak A Chap Chinchin

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match against Everton

Pumpalulh Chuih Thiam Cristiano Ronaldo Nih Tuanbia Thar A Tial

Depression

"Kan Hmuh Khawhmi Fahnak Nakin Hmuh khawh Lo Mi Fahnak Hi A Rak Fak Deuh Tawn" Mang Bawi

Bushfires

Australia Ram Chung Kokek Harnak A Um Tikah Ralrinnak Petu