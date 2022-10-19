Zuu Din Nih A Lem Cang Mi Hna Kha Caan A Tlai Hlanah Kan Bawmh Hna Hau

Alcoholism is a progressive disease. The disease gets worse if the person remains in active addiction, and vicious cycle takes over — more and more of the substance is required to get the same high.
Published 19 October 2022 at 5:35pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Cung Khuk Zawn
Source: SBS
Mi tampi nunnak ah zuu hi rian a rak tuan ngaingai. An i hngalh lo kar ah anmah a that khotu zawtnak kha an pum chungah a chuahter. Cucaah kan dawtmi hna chungin zuu dinh nih a lem mi hna an um tikah kan bawmh zokzok hna a hau.
