Indian Police is there to help: Lucy Plummer





In the second episode, Lucy shares her experience when she was traveling near Indo - Tibet border. During Diwali season she went to regional areas of Himachal Pradesh.





Last year She visited Tabo, Dunka, Kaza and she had perfect time then so She was revisiting the same place. This time she did not know that to visit those sites, foreign nationals need a permit. Indian Border Police check their licenses at various posts.





So She got on the bus from Kaza and about 20 km from Tabo, the driver ordered the foreign nationals to get down from the bus and show their permits to the border officials. She thought it was okay because she thought she was only going to Tabo and it does not need any license. But she got little worried when she saw a permit in the hands of a French passenger who was traveling with her.





She got down, and she showed her passport to the officials. The officer notes down her details, and he asked her to show her permit.



She told the officer that she did not have it. She asked the reason why she could not go without the permit. She explained to the officer that she visited those places without the license last year.





The officer explained to her that the security had been tightened since a foreign national tried to cross the border.





Lucy had to stop her journey, and she was hungry, tired. She was not sure if she could get any public transport or not. She asked the officer if any guesthouse or hotel nearby. The officer pointed one about 500 meters away. He assured her that he would keep an eye on her heavy backpack.





Lucy tried everything to get to the nearest town. But no private vehicle was ready to take her. She was worried. She returned to the checkpoint and asked the officer.





The officer stopped a vehicle and asked the driver to give Lucy lift. He also helped her to adjust her language to the vehicle. He also expressed his helplessness to allow Lucy to visit Tabo.



