क्या एक लड़की का अकेले भारतमे प्रवास करना सुरक्षित है ?

Lucy says the question or concern is genuine as People mostly share the terrible incidents that have happened to the females of this country.





Lucy has been traveling alone for a long time and has visited many countries. She says India is not different to any other countries. She takes equal care and precaution as she takes while visiting other countries.





She shares that Indian girls are proactive when it comes to their safety.





So, Here are the safety rules from Lucy:





1. When booking accommodation, try to stay in places where people you know have stayed in themselves and can vouch for its safety. Approval from friends and other female travelers is essential.





2. If you don’t know anyone who has visited the place that you’re going to or if you don’t have time to ask for recommended places to stay, check the place/city online and read the reviews about their experience. Simple advice If there are no reviews, don’t stay there.





3. It may be hard to believe, but it is true, in some hotel/ accommodations in India there is no lock on the inside. Make sure the room you’ll be staying in can be locked from the inside so no one can get in at night or while you’re sleeping. If it doesn’t, request to see another room, or don’t stay there. Alternatively, carry a door-stop in your backpack that you can wedge under your door to stop it being opened from the outside.





4. Some subway trains have women-only carriages – use them.





5. Avoid, wherever possible, booking trains/buses/flights during the night or in the early hours. If this isn’t possible, look for hotels offering shuttle services to/from local railways stations and airports or book a taxi from a verified firm, so you don’t have to go looking for a ride at risky hours.





6. Carry a padlock with you and lock your bags, especially your daypacks, when you are traveling on overnight trains and buses.





7. If you have booked a few nights at a hotel and won’t be staying there one of the nights, don’t tell the staff (unless you’re sure you can trust them).





8. Make sure your phone has some battery at all times. Having a power-bank is an excellent way of ensuring your phone always has a bit of battery life. Try to get a local prepaid sim card with data, because in India internet networks and wi-fi system is very advance. So take advantage of technology.





9. Follow the old rule- you don’t have to engage in conversation with anyone you don’t know. It’s not rude if you ignore someone, especially if you feel harassed or uncomfortable in any way.



