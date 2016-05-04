SBS हिन्दी

A brief synopsis of Budget 2016-17

Budget 2016 - 2017

Budget 2016 - 2017 Source: AAP Lucas Coch

Published 4 May 2016 at 5:57pm
By Pallavi Jain
Treasurer Scott Morrison presented his first budget yesterday. The budget has tax cuts for small business and superannuation tax breaks for the wealthiest have been taken away. We also spoke to members of the Indian community to get their view on this budget. Tune in to know more.

