एक कलाकार जिसेके लिए नृत्य जीवन का रास्ता है

Born and brought up at Balasore, Odisha Alpana Nayak began her training in Odissi at the age of seven at the Nrutya Sangeeta Kala Mandira, Balasore under Late Guru Deva Prasad Das and Guru Sudhakar Sahoo. She gained her Nritya Shree degree at the tender age of thirteen and Nritya Visharad at nineteen. She has enriched her Odissi style under Guru Hare Krishna Behera.











Alpana has performed Odissi Dance Solo in almost all major cities and cultural festivals of India, England, Japan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Mongolia..





She performed in presence of the President of India in the Rashtrapati Bhawan as a special invitee in April 2006.











Alpana has MA in Economics, B.Ed. and Diploma in Computers. She is a graded artist of Doordarshan Kendra Central Unit, empanelled on ICCR and a recipient of Fellowship from Ministry of Culture, Government of India.











Along with her performing career Alpana is also a dedicated teacher. She has taught Odissi and different Indian folk dances in several cities of India, England and Japan. Her Odissi dance disciples include children with disability. She has been conferred with the title of Guru Samrat by SWID, Bangla Desh.











Alpana Nayak is among the very few exponents of Odissi dance who train train children with disability (physically and mentally challenged) in Indian classical and folk dance forms for their holistic development in the society.











Alpana has contributed immensely to promote Indian culture in India and abroad by conceiving, developing and presenting new compositions in Odissi style such as VICHITRA VARNA - six facets of womanhood; PANCHA NAYIKA of Kavi Samrat Upendra Bhanja, the great Oriya Poet of sixteenth century; BUDDHA DEVA - the preacher of non-violence and GANGA AVATARAN - the descent of the sacred river Ganga from the Heaven on this Earth.











She has delivered lectures on performing arts, Indian heritage, education of special children at different places such as MS University Vadodara; Devi Ahilya University, Indore; Anti Racist Forum, London; Institute for Mentally Retarded Adults, Tokamachi, Japan, Temple of Fine Arts, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; University of the Visual and Performing Arts, Colombo, Sri Lanka; The Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, India International Centre New Delhi and Arts University, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. She has conducted lecture-cum-demonstrations in different schools of India. Her disciples have won the prestigious national cultural talent scholarships in 2008 and in 2009 awarded by the CCRT, Ministry of Culture, Government of India.











Alpanas work essays the cause of spreading awareness among todays youth about rich, inclusive and composite cultural heritage of India. Many National and International TV channels such as Doordarshan, Loksabha Channel, Pragya TV, Sahara Samay, Focus TV etc and the All India Radio have documented and telecasted/broadcasted her life and work. The Ambassador of the USA in New Delhi, HE Timothy Roemer invited Alpana Nayak to the US Embassy and encouraged her work in the area of disability and culture.



















