A star is born

Manish Pandey Source: Manish Pandey Facebook
Published 25 January 2016 at 8:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It would seem that Manish Pandey has arrived after his brilliant knock at the Sydney Cricket Ground which helped India register its first and only win in the last game in the five match series. We spoke to noted Sports journalist Chandresh Narayanan about this new cricketer on the block and also on a new alleged controversy related to the Australian Open.
Published 25 January 2016 at 8:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share