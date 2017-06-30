SBS हिन्दी

आ देखे जरा किस में कितना है दम ?

Talent Show by IACC

Talent Show by IACC

Published 30 June 2017 at 5:37pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Indian Association Casey Cardinia a cultural organisation in Melbournes south eastern region is trying to bring people of Indian origin together with a special program.

IACC is organising an open Talent Show on 15th July 2017 which allows children from age 11 and upwards to show their talent in different forms.

Coordinating member of IACC Mayur claims that they may have come from different parts of India but it is because of the diversity that brought them together to form IACC who along with support from local Councils aim to strengthen the community by working towards promoting Indian Culture in the region by organising regular events and celebrating major Indian festivals.

Mayur explains, if you are a music instrument maestro, if you have a band, you are an ace singer or an amusing performer, this Talent Show is for you to show off and put yourself out to the world.

IACC also claims to have some great judges, who will help them make the assessment less challenging, and some notable guests to rock the event.

 





