AASHA - Helping elderly Indians!!

AASHA is an initiative spawned under the aegis of the Australian Hindi Indian Association (AHIA) a non-profit, non-political and non-religious organisation. This group of good samaritans hopes to provide retirement services for seniors of Indian and South Asian origin, an integral part of which will include Dementia Day Care. Emotional and cultural support will also be extended to families whose loved ones are suffering from dementia and age-related health problems, with ASSHA assessing patients and placing them appropriately.











Our objective is to assist in a smooth transition and bridge the gap between NSW Health Services and senior citizens of Indian and Asian background, said Bijinder Dugal, director-coordinator AASHA and vice president, AHIA.











AASHA aims to create awareness in the community about dementia and social wellbeing in the elderly, to provide educational resources, and to establish a community contact group for seniors of Indian origin.











AASHA's Director and Co-ordinator Bijinder Dugal can be reached at bijinderdugal2002@yahoo.com.au.













