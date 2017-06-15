SBS हिन्दी

Adventure Beyond Barriers

SBS हिन्दी

Adventure Beyond Barriers

Adventure Beyond Barriers Source: Adventure Beyond Barriers

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2017 at 5:17pm, updated 18 September 2017 at 5:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Adventures beyond Barriers Foundation is a Not for Profit organisation, that promotes inclusivity through enabling Persons with Disability and able bodied individuals to participate in adventure sports together.The underlying philosophy is that You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation.

Published 15 June 2017 at 5:17pm, updated 18 September 2017 at 5:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां