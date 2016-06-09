Alex Bhathal - The Australian Greens Candidate of Batman Victoria

The Australian Greens candidate Alex Bhathal from Batman, Victoria Source: Alex Bhathal
ग्रीनस् पार्टी की एलेक्स बैथल अपने चुनाव क्षेत्र विक्टोरिया के बैटमेन में विभिन्न मुद्दों पर प्रकाश डाल रही हैं। साथ ही वह बताती हैं कि उन्होंने किस तरह से राजनीति में कदम रक्खा ।
