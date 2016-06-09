SBS हिन्दी

Alex Bhathal - The Australian Greens Candidate of Batman Victoria

SBS हिन्दी

Alex Bhathal

The Australian Greens candidate Alex Bhathal from Batman, Victoria Source: Alex Bhathal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2016 at 7:22pm, updated 14 June 2016 at 9:18am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ग्रीनस् पार्टी की एलेक्स बैथल अपने चुनाव क्षेत्र विक्टोरिया के बैटमेन में विभिन्न मुद्दों पर प्रकाश डाल रही हैं। साथ ही वह बताती हैं कि उन्होंने किस तरह से राजनीति में कदम रक्खा ।

Published 9 June 2016 at 7:22pm, updated 14 June 2016 at 9:18am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां