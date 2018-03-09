आइए मिले "ध स्टार फेस " अवार्ड विजेता अमित सिंह से

Amit Singh was awarded as The Star Face award 2017 at International film and entertainment festival Australia; He has also won Bollywood King-Australia 2016, then Diamond Australia 2017 Runner-Up, and now Public Choice Award Winner. Amit Singh is also the Brand Ambassador for some community organisations.











Source: Amit Singh





Sharing the experience of being a holder of three pageant titles, he said It was a 360-degree turn in my life. "A shy, fat guy has suddenly come forward in front of so many people in the best version of himself and got selected for all these pageants and then winning these titles. It’s still like a dream, but definitely, a positive and happy life-changing experience. Suddenly so many people know me. The love and respect I have received from people all over the world is something extraordinary."





Source: Amit Singh





There are two influential people in Amit's life— his father and my friend whom he sees as his family in Australia Ben. Both have been the most significant support in his life.











Source: Amit Singh





He also shared his contribution towards the community and said, "I yearn to create a positive impact and a difference in at least one individual’s life everyday—the input may be big or small but I look for that opportunity, and that makes my day." He also wants to inspire and support others by doing some good movies and other entertainment-related projects.















