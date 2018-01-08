SBS हिन्दी

क्या ऑस्ट्रेलियन विश्वविद्यालयो की डिग्री रोजगार के लिए लाभदायी है?

University Graduates

University Graduates Source: Public Domain

Published 8 January 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 8 January 2018 at 4:20pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

आज जारी किये गए ध एम्प्लॉयर सटिस्फैक्शन सर्वेक्षण में पाया गया के पच्चीस प्रतिशत विश्वविद्यालय स्नातक मानते है के रोजगार पाने के लिए उनकी डिग्री "जरुरी नहीं " है , छात्रों को जरुरी कौशल सिर्फ डिग्री से नहीं मिलते

Available in other languages
The latest survey result suggests that a university degree has lost its value as graduate numbers have exploded, despite the significant cost to both students and the Budget.

In Australia, higher education is no longer about boosting the nation’s productivity; it's only teaching as many students as possible to accumulate fees through the Commonwealth government’s HELP/HECS scheme, as well as from overseas students.

The largest-ever survey of Australian employers and employees about the quality of higher education reveals that the class of graduates at some of the prestigious Universities had failed to meet standards. University students are also not satisfied with the teaching in their courses.



Many employers think that the new graduate applicants often do not have employability skills that they want.

 

The Productivity Commission’s recent report showed that employment outcomes for full-time graduates have been declined:

Data
Source: Productivity Report


More than 333,000 students graduated from Australian universities last year. Higher education will receive about $17bn in federal support this year. Universities have also come under attack in recent years for paying lavish salaries to administrators.

