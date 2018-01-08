क्या ऑस्ट्रेलियन विश्वविद्यालयो की डिग्री रोजगार के लिए लाभदायी है?

The latest survey result suggests that a university degree has lost its value as graduate numbers have exploded, despite the significant cost to both students and the Budget.





In Australia, higher education is no longer about boosting the nation’s productivity; it's only teaching as many students as possible to accumulate fees through the Commonwealth government’s HELP/HECS scheme, as well as from overseas students.





The largest-ever survey of Australian employers and employees about the quality of higher education reveals that the class of graduates at some of the prestigious Universities had failed to meet standards. University students are also not satisfied with the teaching in their courses.









Many employers think that the new graduate applicants often do not have employability skills that they want.











The Productivity Commission’s recent report showed that employment outcomes for full-time graduates have been declined:





Source: Productivity Report



