क्या आपका पर्याप्त रूप से टीकाकरण हो चुका है?

Vaccination rules in Australia Source: AAP - David Crossling
Published 16 April 2016 at 7:02pm, updated 18 April 2016 at 4:59pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
If you are a migrant from India who is now living in Australia do you know your vaccination status? We spoke to Sydney based GP Dr Anu Lal Caulfield to know more on this subject. (Disclaimer: The views expressed in this interview are Dr Anu Lal Caulfield's personal views. For any health related information please contact your own GP or doctor.)
Published 16 April 2016 at 7:02pm, updated 18 April 2016 at 4:59pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share