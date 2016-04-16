SBS हिन्दी

क्या आपका पर्याप्त रूप से टीकाकरण हो चुका है?

Vaccination rules in Australia

Vaccination rules in Australia Source: AAP - David Crossling

Published 16 April 2016 at 7:02pm, updated 18 April 2016 at 4:59pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

If you are a migrant from India who is now living in Australia do you know your vaccination status? We spoke to Sydney based GP Dr Anu Lal Caulfield to know more on this subject. (Disclaimer: The views expressed in this interview are Dr Anu Lal Caulfield's personal views. For any health related information please contact your own GP or doctor.)

