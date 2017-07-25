Are you the Young Scientist we are looking for?

Young Scientist

Young Scientist Source: Supplied

Published 25 July 2017 at 4:27pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
मेलबोर्न शहर में आईटी और टेक्नोलॉजी में रूचि रहने वाले बच्चो के लिए यंग साइंटिस्ट कार्यक्रम हो रहा है, जिसमे हिस्सा लेना बिलकुल मुफ्त है, जितार्थ जय भारद्धाज ने कार्यक्रम की आयोजक विजिशा वेंकटराम से बात कर पता किया की आप कैसे भाग ले सकतें हैं

Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talked to the organiser of the program Vijisha Venkatram. She explains that it innovative way to showcase students inventions and ideas with their peers on a bigger scale.

 





